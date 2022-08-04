transfer:-brighton-clears-air-on-receiving-offer-to-sell-cucurella-to-chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion have released an official statement insisting that they have received an offer to sell defender Marc Cucurella amid interest from Chelsea.

Reports had emerged on Wednesday evening that Chelsea had beaten Manchester City to the signing of Cucurella, agreeing a £50 million fee with Brighton.

However, in a tweet on Wednesday night, Brighton said the club have not agreed to sell the Spanish star.

“Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement has been reached with any club to sell Marc Cucurella,” Brighton wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, is keen to sign another new centre-back after Kalidou Koulibaly’s arrival from Napoli.