transfer:-brazil-speaks-on-ferguson-undermining-ten-hag-over-ronaldo

Former Manchester United striker Alan Brazil has said that he does not think Sir Alex Ferguson is undermining Erik ten Hag in intervening in Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer.

Following Ronaldo’s intent to leave Old Trafford this summer in search of Champions League action this season, Sir Alex Ferguson came around to try to convince the football icon to stay.

The former United boss’ intervention has since received a lot of criticism from some pundits who feel the Scot was undermining the club’s current boss, Erik ten Hag.

But Brazil believes everything Ferguson does is out of love for the club.

“He [Sir Alex Ferguson] cares greatly about Manchester United,” he told talkSPORT.

“I don’t think he is undermining Ten Hag at all, it is just his love for United.

“Ronaldo is a great player and professional, and I don’t think Fergie has done anything wrong here.”