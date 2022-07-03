transfer:-bernardo-silva-signals-man-city-he-wants-to-join-barcelona

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is set to leave the club for Barcelona.

The Portugal international is said to have signalled his desire to join the Catalan side this summer.

The 27-year-old was one of Manchester City’s top performers last season, helping Pep Guardiola’s side to lift the Premier League title back to back.

Silva scored 13 goals in 50 appearances for Manchester City in all competitions last season, making the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

Barcelona want Silva as a potential replacement for Frenkie de Jong, who could move to Manchester United this summer.

Sports reports that Silva has made it clear to his agent Jorge Mendes that he wants to join Barcelona.

However, Silva is currently under contract with City until 2025, and manager Pep Guardiola is keen to keep the midfielder.

The report claims City have slapped a €100m (£86m) price tag on Silva.