transfer:-benjamin-sesko’s-final-decision-on-joining-chelsea,-man-united-revealed

Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko’s decision on joining Chelsea or Manchester United this season has been revealed.

The player has made a decision over his future which is to remain at his club.

Salzburg want in excess of £50m for the 19-year-old Slovenia international and his representatives have met with both clubs.

Now Sky Sport Austria are reporting that the player has decided that he wishes to stay at Salzburg for the 2022-23 season.

“Benjamin Sesko wants to stay in Salzburg for another year so that he can make the leap like Erling Haaland,” Sky Sport Austria reporter Marko Stankovic said.

“That’s Sesko’s plan. Next year we will talk about a really good transfer.”