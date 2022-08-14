Home Uncategorized Transfer: Behave yourself or we will terminate your contract – Man Utd warn Ronaldo
Uncategorized

Transfer: Behave yourself or we will terminate your contract – Man Utd warn Ronaldo

by News
0 views

Manchester United have warned Cristiano Ronaldo that they must see a change in his attitude or they will consider terminating his contract.

According to Sky Sports, this comes after a 4-0 defeat for the Red Devils at Brentford on Saturday.

It was Ronaldo’s first start for the club after he tried to engineer a move away from Old Trafford in a bid to play Champions League football.

However, the 37-year-old failed to have any meaningful contribution to the game.

Ronaldo also snubbed United fans after the game and stormed down the tunnel into the dressing room.

The five-time Ballon d’Or has been linked with moves to Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain, but a move has failed to materialize.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Moosewala’s father alleges friends behind singer’s murder, says...

Illegal Miners: Gani Adams Appeals To Osun Govt...

Just for kicks: Chiefs S Reid boots successful...

Taliban government wants to have positive ties with...

Colombia’s Petro replaces security chiefs in human rights...

Transfer: I’ve bad feeling about him – Lou...

Taliban disperses Afghan women’s march for ‘work and...

NUJ kicks as police arrest Akwa Ibom newspaper...

Transfer: Willian’s contract terminated ahead of move to...

EPL: He was second best player after Foden...

Leave a Reply