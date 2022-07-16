Home NEWS Transfer: Bayern Munich speak on signing Ronaldo after Lewandowski joins Barcelona
Transfer: Bayern Munich speak on signing Ronaldo after Lewandowski joins Barcelona

Bayern Munich director, Hasan Salihamidzić, has insisted they will not sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United to replace Robert Lewandowski.

The Bundesliga champions have agreed €50million with Barcelona for Lewandowski.

The 33-year-old has remained adamant about his desire to leave Bayern this summer and is now set to sign a three-year contract with Barca.

This leaves Bayern looking to replace their talismanic centre-forward.

One of the names they have been linked with is Ronaldo, who is also angling for a move away from Old Trafford.

But Salihamidzić told SPORT1: “I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes and his career.

“But once again: that was and is not a topic for us.”

