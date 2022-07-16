transfer:-bayern-munich-speak-on-signing-ronaldo-after-lewandowski-joins-barcelona

Bayern Munich director, Hasan Salihamidzić, has insisted they will not sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United to replace Robert Lewandowski.

The Bundesliga champions have agreed €50million with Barcelona for Lewandowski.

The 33-year-old has remained adamant about his desire to leave Bayern this summer and is now set to sign a three-year contract with Barca.

This leaves Bayern looking to replace their talismanic centre-forward.

One of the names they have been linked with is Ronaldo, who is also angling for a move away from Old Trafford.

But Salihamidzić told SPORT1: “I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes and his career.

“But once again: that was and is not a topic for us.”