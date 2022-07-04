Home NEWS Transfer: Bayern Munich line up €120m bid for Osimhen
Transfer: Bayern Munich line up €120m bid for Osimhen

Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich are ready to table a massive €120m bid for Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen according to Italian publication, Corriere dello Sport.

Bayern Munich have lost the battle to keep Poland international, Robert Lewandowski at the Allianz Arena.

Lewandowski, who has a year left on his contract, is keen to join Spanish giants, Barcelona.

The Bavarians see Osimhen as a potential replacement for the Pole and have made contact with Napoli to signify their interest.

Osimhen has made a big impression at Napoli since his arrival two years ago from Ligue 1 outfit, Lille.

The Nigerian has netted 24 times and provided eight assists in 51 league appearances for the Partenopei.

Premier League clubs, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United are also reportedly interested in the striker.

