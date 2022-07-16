Transfer: Bassey close to £20m Ajax transfer

Rangers defender, Calvin Bassey, is closing in on a £20m move to Eredivisie champions, Ajax Amsterdam.

Ajax and Premier League club, Brighton & Hove are stuck in battle to sign Bassey from Rangers.

It was earlier reported that Ajax have submitted a £19m bid for the 22-year-old which was rejected by Rangers.

Brighton reportedly offered £16m for the player.

Rangers are demanding £25m from potential suitors.

According to ESPN, Ajax have improved their offer to £20m and Rangers are now willing to allow Bassey join the former European champions.

Bassey already spoke to Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder and has a five-year contract ready.

The Nigerian international joined Rangers from Leicester City two years ago for £230,000. He has two years left on his contract.