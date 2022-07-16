Home NEWS Transfer: Bassey close to £20m Ajax transfer
NEWSNews Africa

Transfer: Bassey close to £20m Ajax transfer

by News
0 views
transfer:-bassey-close-to-20m-ajax-transfer

Rangers defender, Calvin Bassey, is closing in on a £20m move to Eredivisie champions, Ajax Amsterdam.

Ajax and Premier League club, Brighton & Hove are stuck in battle to sign Bassey from Rangers.

It was earlier reported that Ajax have submitted a £19m bid for the 22-year-old which was rejected by Rangers.

Brighton reportedly offered £16m for the player.

Rangers are demanding £25m from potential suitors.

According to ESPN, Ajax have improved their offer to £20m and Rangers are now willing to allow Bassey join the former European champions.

Bassey already spoke to Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder and has a five-year contract ready.

The Nigerian international joined Rangers from Leicester City two years ago for £230,000. He has two years left on his contract.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Osinbajo undergoes surgery on Saturday

Police arrest Tinubu convoy attackers in Lagos, identity...

BREAKING: Oyetola wins polling unit as counting continues

DSS flouts court order, imposes strict measures on...

EPL: Top signing – John Terry reacts to...

Osun Decides: Deputy Governor, Alabi wins polling unit

Eight dead, five injured in Ondo auto crash

APC Wins Aregbesola’s Polling Unit

Even when they don’t have food to eat,...

EPL: I saw it coming – Teddy Sheringham...

Leave a Reply