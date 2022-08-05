Home NEWS Transfer: Barcelona’s decision on selling Aubameyang to Chelsea revealed
Transfer: Barcelona's decision on selling Aubameyang to Chelsea revealed

Barcelona are ready to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer, following Chelsea’s interest in the striker.

The Blues are said to be keen on the former Arsenal frontman to strengthen their front line having shipped off Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan.

Aubameyang only joined Barcelona seven months ago after the Gunners allowed him to leave in a free transfer.

But now he could seal a rapid move back to the Premier League with his old club’s London rivals, having fallen down the pecking order at the Nou Camp following the summer arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

According to the Daily Mirror, Barcelona are willing to let him go, despite his decent record of 13 goals in 23 games for the Catalan club.

