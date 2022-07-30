Home NEWS Transfer: Barcelona speaks on offering Jong to Chelsea, confirm meeting with Boehly
Transfer: Barcelona speaks on offering Jong to Chelsea, confirm meeting with Boehly

by News
Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, has confirmed a meeting with Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly.

However, he claimed they only talked about football and the LaLiga club did not offer Frenkie de Jong to the Blues.

Barca has beaten Chelsea to the signing of both Raphinha and Jules Kounde this summer and Laporta insists there is no problem between both clubs.

“We’ve never offered de Jong to Chelsea. No, no, no. We had a nice dinner with Boehly in Barcelona and we talked about football.

“Boehly, extraordinary person. No problem with Chelsea.

“It just so happens that some of the players they wanted, we did also,” Laporta said.

