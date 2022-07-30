Transfer: Barcelona reveals what will happen if De Jong refuses to join Man Utd, Chelsea

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, has said the club will not force Frenkie de Jong to accept a pay cut if he chooses to stay at the club.

De Jong has been the subject of interest from Manchester United and Chelsea all season but is reluctant to leave the Camp Nou this summer.

There has been speculation that Barca may force the Dutchman to take a pay cut if he does not leave.

But Laporta told CBS Sports: “What happens if Frenkie de Jong doesn’t take a pay cut and just stays at Barça? Then he will continue, he’s under contract.

“We will respect that decision. We count on him.

“There is no extortion being used on de Jong or anyone else”.