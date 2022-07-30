transfer:-barcelona-president,-laporta-speaks-on-signing-two-more-players-from-chelsea

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, remained coy about the club’s plan to sign both Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso from Chelsea this summer.

The LaLiga giants have already brought in Andreas Christensen from Chelsea last month.

Also, Barca has hijacked the Blues’ move for both Raphinha and Jules Kounde, leading to speculation that the Premier League side will block them from signing Azpilicueta and Alonso.

When asked for an update on moves for both players, Laporta said: “Azpilicueta and Alonso to Barça? They are under contract at Chelsea and we respect this as well as the new owner.

“I respect both as they are very, very good players. They show their quality and talent. But I don’t want to talk about them”