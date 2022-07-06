Home NEWS Transfer: Barcelona give Man Utd fresh condition to sell De Jong
Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, has said the club will not be forced to sell Frenkie De Jong, except they have no other choice.

Manchester United have made the Dutch midfielder their number one priority this summer.

Their new manager, Erik ten Hag, is keen to be reunited with De Jong, who he previously worked with at Ajax.

Laporta has admitted there have been offers for De Jong, but insisted the LaLiga club don’t want to sell.

“Frenkie de Jong is a Barcelona player – we don’t want to sell him unless we have no other choice.

“Of course we know there are offers for de Jong – but we don’t want to sell him,” he said.

United were hoping to strike a deal that would see them pay a €65 million (£56m) fee plus add-ons for De Jong.

