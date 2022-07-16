Home NEWS Transfer: Barcelona finally agree €50m deal for Lewandowski
Transfer: Barcelona finally agree €50m deal for Lewandowski

by News
0 views
transfer:-barcelona-finally-agree-e50m-deal-for-lewandowski

Barcelona, on Friday, agreed a deal with Bayern Munich to sign Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski, who has one year left on his deal with the German champions, made it clear months ago of his desire to join Barca.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the 33-year-old has now gotten his wish.

Bayern will get €50million for Lewandowski with add-ons included.

Romano tweeted: “Robert Lewandowski will sign the contract with Barcelona during the weekend, already agreed since last February. Bayern will receive €50m add ons included.

“Lewandowski didn’t want to discuss with Chelsea or PSG despite many approaches: only Barcelona, like Raphinha.”

