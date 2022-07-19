transfer:-barcelona-confirm-wague’s-exit-as-man-united-announce-deal-for-zelem

Barcelona on Tuesday confirmed defender Moussa Wague’s exit from the club.

Wague will join HNK Gorica after Barcelona reaches a transfer agreement with the Croatian club.

In a statement via its website, the Catalan club said, “FC Barcelona and HNK Gorica of Croatia have reached a settlement on the transfer of Moussa Wague. FC Barcelona will receive a percentage of any future sale of the Senegalese defender.

“The club wishes to publicly express its gratitude to Wague for his commitment and dedication and wishes him every success and fortune in the future.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United have confirmed that captain Katie Zelem has signed a new contract extension with the club’s Women’s team.

Zelem will now remain at Man United until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

“Manchester United Women can confirm that captain Katie Zelem has signed a contract extension, keeping her with the club until the end of the 2023/24 season,” Man United’s statement read in part.

“Katie joined United in 2018 as part of our inaugural professional side, making her competitive debut in our 1-0 League Cup win over arch-rivals Liverpool on 19 August, that same year.”