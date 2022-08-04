transfer:-aubameyang-in-shock-move-from-barcelona-to-chelsea

Barcelona striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has emerged as a shock target for Chelsea.

Aubameyang only left Arsenal to join the LaLiga giants in January this year.

However, the Gabon striker could be set for a return to London and the Premier League.

This was revealed by transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, on Monday night.

Romano tweeted: “Chelsea are now considering Pierre Emerick Aubameyang as a potential new striker. Discussions have already started on the player’s side, still no bid to Barcelona.

“He’s one of the names in the Chelsea list after meeting with Sesko and other targets.”

Aubameyang could be interested in moving to Stamford Bridge after Barcelona brought in Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich this summer.