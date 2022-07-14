Home NEWS Transfer: Arsenal to sign another Man City star after Gabriel Jesus
Transfer: Arsenal to sign another Man City star after Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal are working on a deal to sign Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko, according to The Athletic.

The Gunners have already done business with their Premier League rivals before this summer.

Both clubs shook hands on a £45m deal for Gabriel Jesus.

However, Mikel Arteta is ready to raid City’s squad again, this time for Zinchenko.

Zinchenko, 25, is viewed primarily as a player to bolster Arsenal’s midfield and could be utilised at left back when required.

He has spent much of his time under Pep Guardiola in defence, but has operated in central midfield for Ukraine.

During his spell as Guardiola’s assistant, Arteta enjoyed a good relationship with both Zinchenko and Jesus.

