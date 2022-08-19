Transfer: Arsenal fans won’t be happy – Ray Parlour on Chelsea’s latest deal

Arsenal legend, Ray Parlour has noted that fans of the club would not be happy if Aubameyang joined Chelsea.

Parlour believes Arsenal fans would be disappointed to see the Gabonese make the expected switch from Barcelona to Chelsea.

However, the Gunners legend described the deal as a ‘no-brainer’ for the Blues.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are pushing to sign Aubameyang from Barcelona and had held talks with the Catalans on Thursday.

Tuchel seeks a reuninion with his former Borussia Dortmund striker and Barcelona want around £21m for the 33-year-old.

Aubameyang left Arsenal for the Nou Camp on a free transfer in January after a face off with Mikel Arteta that saw the striker thrown out of Arsenal’s first team and stripped of the club’s captain band.

“It’s a no brainer for Chelsea!” Parlour said on talkSPORT.

“Arsenal fans wouldn’t be happy if Aubameyang did sign for Chelsea.

“Because they are Arsenal’s rivals! They’re both fighting for top four.”