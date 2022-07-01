Home NEWS Transfer: Arsenal confirms first summer sale as midfielder leaves in €10m deal
Transfer: Arsenal confirms first summer sale as midfielder leaves in €10m deal

by News
Arsenal has confirmed that Matteo Guendouzi has left the club to join Marseille on a permanent basis.

Guendouzi’s transfer for a fee of around €10 million was automatically triggered after he fulfilled a clause in his loan deal to the Ligue 1 club.

“As part of the agreement with Marseille, Matteo has made his move permanent after spending 2021/22 on loan with the Ligue 1 club, during which time he became an integral part of their side, making 56 appearances in all competitions during the campaign,” an official statement read in part.

Guendouzi joined the Gunners from Lorient in the summer of 2018.

He went on to make 82 appearances across two seasons for the Premier League.

