Home NEWS Transfer: Arsenal confirms deal for Marcelo
NEWSNews Africa

Transfer: Arsenal confirms deal for Marcelo

by News
0 views
transfer:-arsenal-confirms-deal-for-marcelo

Arsenal has confirmed that it recently reached an agreement for attacking midfielder, Marcelo Flores, to join Real Oviedo on loan.

The Premier League club disclosed this in a statement via its website on Wednesday.

The statement read in part, “Marcelo Flores has joined Real Oviedo on a season-long loan.

“The 18-year-old will spend the next campaign in the second tier of Spanish football to continue his development, having joined us from Ipswich Town in 2019.

“We wish Marcelo all the best for his loan spell in Spain and we look forward to seeing his continued development.”

Marcelo made 22 appearances, scoring eleven goals and providing three assists last season for Arsenal.

His impressive performances earned him a place in the senior squad against Crystal Palace in the Premier League in April of this year.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

State Assembly raises alarm over mountains of refuse,...

2023: We must unite Nigeria– Shettima makes demands...

EPL: Lingard set to undergo medicals with Man...

Abducted Osun bread seller released, police silent on...

Transfer: Real Madrid’s latest decision on Ronaldo revealed...

EPL: Arteta reveals positions Zinchenko will play at...

Shettima: APC desperate, hired fake Christian bishops, Nigeria...

Southern Kaduna Christian leaders enraged over killing of...

Kogi: Group kicks against plot to substitute APC...

Shettima unveiling: Fake Bishops saga frightening – Ohanaeze

Leave a Reply