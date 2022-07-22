Home NEWS Transfer: Arsenal becomes Premier League’s biggest spenders this summer [Top 6]
Transfer: Arsenal becomes Premier League's biggest spenders this summer [Top 6]

by News
Arsenal, on Friday, became the biggest spenders in the Premier League this summer so far.

This follows the £32 million signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City.

The Gunners have now spent £121.5 million on new players ahead of the new season, according to Sky Sport.

They are followed by Tottenham Hotspur (£115 million), Manchester City (£101.1 million), Leeds United (£95.4 million), Liverpool (£91.5 million) and Chelsea (£81.5 million).

Arsenal could be toppled by London rivals, Chelsea, who are set to seal a deal for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

The Blues have reportedly struck a £55 million fee for Kounde and have offered the player a five-year contract.

