transfer:-arsenal-agree-deal-for-another-man-city-star-after-gabriel-jesus

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko.

This was confirmed by transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, on Saturday morning.

According to him, the fee is around £30million and Zinchenko is now negotiating personal terms with the Gunners.

Romano tweeted: “Arsenal and Manchester City have now reached verbal agreement in principle for Oleksandr Zinchenko, fee around £30m. Personal terms are still discussed.

“Salary and length of contract, in negotiation – key step to complete the agreement.”

Arsenal have already done business with City before this summer, as they both shook hands on a £45m deal for Gabriel Jesus.

Zinchenko, 25, is viewed primarily as a player to bolster Mikel Arteta’s midfield and could be utilised at left back when required.