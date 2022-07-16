Home NEWS Transfer: Arsenal agree deal for another Man City star after Gabriel Jesus
Transfer: Arsenal agree deal for another Man City star after Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko.

This was confirmed by transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, on Saturday morning.

According to him, the fee is around £30million and Zinchenko is now negotiating personal terms with the Gunners.

Romano tweeted: “Arsenal and Manchester City have now reached verbal agreement in principle for Oleksandr Zinchenko, fee around £30m. Personal terms are still discussed.

“Salary and length of contract, in negotiation – key step to complete the agreement.”

Arsenal have already done business with City before this summer, as they both shook hands on a £45m deal for Gabriel Jesus.

Zinchenko, 25, is viewed primarily as a player to bolster Mikel Arteta’s midfield and could be utilised at left back when required.

