Home NEWS Transfer: Anthony Gordon not for sale – Lampard tells Chelsea
NEWSNews Africa

Transfer: Anthony Gordon not for sale – Lampard tells Chelsea

by News
2 views
transfer:-anthony-gordon-not-for-sale-–-lampard-tells-chelsea

Everton boss, Frank Lampard has said that he is not selling Anthony Gordon to his(Lampard) former club, Chelsea.

Chelsea has made the young striker one of its targets this summer but Lampard said Gordon is not for sale.

The Blues have made two offers for the player which were rejected by the Toffees with the last being in the region of £45 million, for the 21-year-old academy graduate.

Lampard, who addressed the press on Friday ahead of the Premier League clashes, said, “Anthony Gordon is an Everton player, and that’s it for me, I don’t want to talk about hypotheticals.

“He has got a huge value to the team and to me. We are not looking at it as ‘Where can we go with this deal?’ Anthony is a great player for us.

“We know his value but he’s a big player for me and the team.

“You can’t ask me to assure anything, it’ll be naive of me to assure anything. I can’t assure I’ll be here by the end of the window.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Chike Tasie, former Chief Press Secretary to ex-Abia...

2023: Atiku, Wike reconciliatory committee meets, defines framework...

Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: Terrorists Release Another Four Hostages

BREAKING: NBC Revokes Silverbird, AIT, Raypower, Rhythm FM,...

PHOTONEWS: Aregbesola Receives Minister Of The Year Award

Lawyer Sues OSIEC, Speaker Over Plan To Conduct...

CRIME: Siblings, One Other Remanded For Withdrawing N444,000...

Car Dealer Lands In Prison For Allegedly Defrauding...

EDITORIAL: A Charade – Oyetola’s ‘Election’

Police advise Nigerians to fight insecurity with CCTV

Leave a Reply