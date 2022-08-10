Transfer: Absolutely embarrassing for Man United – Neville speaks De Jong’s Chelsea move

Manchester United legend, Gary Neville, has said that while failing to sign Frenkie de Jong would be ‘embarrassing’ for the Red Devils, it would be absolutely ‘horrific’ if the Dutch star ended up moving to Chelsea.

De Jong has been Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag’s top transfer target all summer, with the Red Devils desperate to unite the player with his former boss at Ajax.

Manchester United and Barcelona were reported to have reached an agreement at one point but the Netherlands international refused to move to Old Trafford.

However, recent reports indicate that De Jong could well be on his way to Chelsea and the two clubs are said to have agreed a fee of £67.5million for the player on Wednesday.

Nevile has lamented the development, saying it may be too much bad news for United fans to handle.

“If they [United] don’t get him [De Jong], it’s embarrassing but if he goes to Chelsea, it’s horrific,” he told Football Daily.

“If he doesn’t want to come, the deal would have been switched off a few weeks ago. Because of the relationship the player has with the manager, there must be some communication between them that’s saying, ‘wait for me I’m coming.”