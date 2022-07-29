transfer:-abraham-speaks-on-return-to-premier-league,-arrival-of-dybala-at-roma

Following the rumours surrounding his future at Roma, Tammy Abraham has come out to say that he is in no rush to get back into the Premier League.

The England international also spoke about the arrival of former Juventus star, Paulo Dybala who joins Jose Mourinho’s side as a free agent.

Tammy Abraham left Chelsea for Roma in the summer of 2021 and scored over 23 League goals in the Serie A last season.

Following his outstanding performance under Mourinho, a number of top European clubs, especially in the Premier League, have shown interest in signing him.

But speaking to Corriere Dello Sport, Abraham said: “The best decision of my life was coming here.

“No rush to get back into the Premier League. I want to score one more goal than last season.

Abraham also lifted the lid on how Roma’s new signing Dybala will affect his standing at the club under Jose Mourinho.

“There can be two kings in Rome. I think it’s a privilege to have such a strong player become part of our team.

“It means a lot for the fans, who in fact gave me a fantastic welcome. The message seems clear to me: the club is developing a great technical project and the results are there for everyone to see.”