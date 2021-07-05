TrainHard loses R6 competitive license, players still allowed to compete in EUL – Dot Esports

Following an inability to contact the management of TrainHard after the organization announced its plans to shut down operations, TrainHard’s Rainbow Six competitive license has reverted back to Ubisoft, the company announced today.

Normally, this would mean that the players are auto-relegated. But the TrainHard roster will be allowed to compete in the EUL under the name unKnights, according to a statement from Ubisoft.

It’s unclear what will happen to the roster once the stage is over, though. In the past, organizations that have left the scene have essentially relegated their rosters. In North America, this happened with Luminosity, Evil Geniuses, Tempo Storm, and eUnited. The difference between these two regions seems to be the timing of the relinquishing of the license.TrainHard is leaving during the middle of the stage, whereas all the North American teams left in the pseudo-offseason.

Dot Esports reached out to TrainHard’s management for a comment but hasn’t received a response or statement. Dot Esports also reached out to Ubisoft for clarification on the rules pertaining to unlicensed teams competing in EUL but hasn’t received a response from the Siege publisher.

In the past, Ubisoft has worked together with “orgless” teams to find them a new home so they can compete in their respective regional leagues.

The Rainbow Six Siege ecosystem operates in a semi-franchised manner. Organizations purchase a “license” to compete in the corresponding regional leagues and holding the license gives the organization a space in the “R6 Share” program, as well as other revenue sharing opportunities. But if that license were to revert back to Ubisoft for any reason, the players on the team are usually auto-relegated.