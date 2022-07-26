Train hostages: FG can’t say some things publicly – Minister to families

The Federal Government has assured that it was working to secure the release of the kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train passengers.

More than 40 are still being held captive by the terrorists who attacked the train on March 28.

Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo addressed the families of the victims on Monday in Abuja.

Sambo said the government “has not been sleeping” and was doing its best to free the hostages.

“There are some things you do not say in public, but I want you to give me time.

”Let me resume properly, this will be the first issue I am going to tackle by the grace of God”, NAN quoted him saying.

The minister requested the names, addresses and telephone numbers of the protesters.

Sambo gave his word that the ministry would be in constant touch with them for updates.

He disclosed that a Situation Room is to be created to ensure that the families were abreast of government’s efforts.