[Trailer] ‘Observer: System Redux’ Now Available on PS4, Xbox One; Free Upgrade to Next-Gen Also Available – Bloody Disgusting

Another game inspired by Resident Evil, you say? Well, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, after all. That’s what Obscure Tales is aiming for with Lamentum, a pixel-based overhead game that will be arriving later this week!

Lamentum takes place in New England in the mid-nineteenth century. You are Victor Hartwell, a young aristocrat desperate to find a cure for his beloved wife, Alissa. Hartwell turns to Grau Hill Mansion, whose Earl has uncovered ancient secrets and forgotten sciences. He claims he can heal Alissa, but at a price.

As mentioned, the title borrows from Resident Evil. But like any good Survival Horror game, also nips bits from Silent Hill, and just for good measure, throws in some cosmic horror for you Lovecraftian folks.

Armed with a lamp to see in the dark, lock picks to open sealed doors and several other tools at his disposal, Victor will have to contend with a variety of nightmarish creatures in the mansion. Each weapon has its own strengths and weaknesses, so just blowing them away with pistols just won’t cut it in each case.

Lamentum arrives August 31st for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch.