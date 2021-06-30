-
Associated Press
‘Our backyard’: Tragedy strikes home for Miami-Dade rescuers
Search and rescue teams from Miami-Dade are considered among the best and most experienced in the world, dispatched to epic disaster scenes far beyond Florida — from the rubble of the World Trade Center to earthquake-ravaged Haiti, Mexico and the Philippines. The rescuers are searching urgently for the scores of souls buried beneath the fallen 12-story wing of the Champlain Towers condo building. “It’s personal,” said Miami-Dade County’s former fire chief, Dave Downey, a 37-year veteran of the department who retired two years ago but joined the search.
-
Associated Press Videos
Twelve known dead in Florida condo collapse
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says another victim has been found in the rubble of a collapsed Florida condo building. The new discovery brings the death toll to 12, with 149 people still unaccounted for. (June 29)
-
Good Morning America
Surfside building collapse latest: Rescuers ‘make headway’ in desperate search
At least 12 people are dead and 149 others remain unaccounted for after a 12-story residential building partially collapsed in South Florida’s Miami-Dade County last week, officials said. A massive search and rescue operation entered its seventh day on Wednesday, as crews continued to carefully comb through the pancaked pile of debris in hopes of finding survivors. Approximately 55 of the oceanfront complex’s 136 units were destroyed, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Raide Jadallah.
-
Associated Press Videos
Former fire chief discusses Florida rescue effort
The Miami-Dade County Fire and Rescue Department is methodically searching the rubble of the collapsed condominium in Surfside, Florida. The search continued for the 5th day amid anguished pleas from family members with missing loved ones. (June 28)
-
Associated Press
Florida officials pledge multiple probes into condo collapse
Elected officials pledged Tuesday to conduct multiple investigations into the collapse of an oceanfront Florida condo tower, vowing to convene a grand jury and to look closely “at every possible angle” to prevent any other building from experiencing such a catastrophic failure. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she and her staff will meet with engineering, construction and geology experts, among others, to review building safety issues and develop recommendations “to ensure a tragedy like this will never, ever happen again.” State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said she will pursue a grand jury investigation to examine factors and decisions that led to Thursday’s collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside.
-
Associated Press Videos
Biden will visit Fla. building collapse this week
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Surfside, Florida, on Thursday to visit with the families of victims of the collapsed Miami-area condominium tower, according to the White House. (June 29)
-
-
CBSTV Videos
Steve Buscemi Is a National Treasure
James connects with Steve Buscemi and declares him a national treasure, and Steve tells James about the experience of playing Buddy Holly, the waiter, in “Pulp Fiction” and how he feels there’s poetic justice for Mr. Pink in the role. And James asks Steve about reuniting with his mother after a year and about his work as both firefighter and first responder advocate. After, the “Miracle Workers” star talks about how the gang ended up on the Oregon Trail for Season 3.