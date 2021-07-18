Nnamdi Ofoborh’s move to Rangers has been stalled following an unsuccessful medical with the Scottish champions

The 21-year-old had signed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers subject to medical before his heart issue was discovered

The Nigerian U20 international made three appearances at the World Youth Championships in 2019 and scored two goals

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nnamdi Ofoborh’s dream move to Scottish champions Rangers may have suffered a major setback after it was discovered that he has a heart problem, Daily Mail, Sky Sports.

Ofoborh’s heart issue

The 21-year-old agreed a deal to join Steven Gerrard’s side but during his medical, a red flag was raised regarding his heart.

The signing of the Nigerian U20 international has now been put on hold and after Rangers’ friendly game against Arsenal at Gerrard confirmed Oforborh’s heart issue.

Tragedy as Nigerian U20 star who was about signing for Rangers discovered with heart issue during medical.

Photo by TF-Images and Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

“Unfortunately something has flagged up with his ECG, which is the heart test.

“There’s been a bit of a red flag with a heart issue so he’s going to see some specialists in the coming weeks and we need to do more tests before we move forward.

“I spoke to him yesterday, told him to keep smiling and be patient and we will do everything we can to support him, get him in front of the right people and the right support and hopefully he will be back, not too long.”

Ofobroh’s club career

Ofobroh started his career with Bournemouth and enjoyed his spell at the academy where he was rewarded with a professional contract to play at senior level.

He failed to break into Eddie Howie’s side but was named as a substitute in three Premier League games before going on two separate loan spells with Wycombe and was released after his contract expired.

The youngster had signed a pre-agreement four-year deal with Scottish champions Rangers subject to medical.

International career

The Nigerian midfielder represented his native land at the FIFA U20 world Youth Championships and made three appearances for the Flying Eagles.

He scored two goals in the competition but could not save Nigeria from crashing out of the competition in the round of 16.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group ‘. Football Fan Zone’

Meanwhile, . had earlier reported that Bukayo Saka has aired his opinion after coming under racial abuses from fans when he missed England’s decisive spot-kick that gave Italy the Euro 2020 title, Instagram, Sky Sports.

The 19-year-old was given the responsibility to play the last spot-kick for the Three Lions which could have sent the shoot-outs into sudden death.

But a brilliant save from Gianluigi Donnarumma ended England’s dream of winning their first trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

Source: .