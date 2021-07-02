tragedy-as-england-fan-slumps,-dies-after-kane’s-goal-against-germany

Charlie Naughton, an England fan collapsed and died while celebrating Harry Kane’s goal against Germany at a public joint

Paramedics could revive the 29-year-old as he was pronounced dead three hours after the incident occurred

Charlie who was also a Chelsea fan got tributes from England stars Reece James and Mason Mount on social media

While some fans were cheering Harry Kane’s second goal against Germany at the Wembley Stadium, Charlie Naughton who was watching the game at the pub collapsed and died later, Mirror, Birmingham Live.

England took the lead through Raheem Sterling before the Tottenham man added the second to guarantee their place in the quarter-final over their bitter rivals.

However, 29-year-old Naughton was quickly given first aid treatment and but the paramedics could not save his life for up to three hours.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

Reece James and Mason paid tribute to the Chelsea and England fan on social media as a Go Fund Me Project aiming to raise 1000 for funeral costs have been created.

James posted:

“Rest in peace Charlie. KTBFFH (Keep the blue flag flying high)”

The Three Lions will take on Ukraine in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 as they continue their search for their first title on the continent.

Charlie Naughton collapses and dies when Kane scored England’s second goal against Germany.

Photo by Mirror

.

England are yet to conceded a goal in four matches so far and have won three of them including victories over Croatia, the Czech Republic, and Germany.

Gareth Southgate’s side have a fair draw going into the semi-finals as they will face the winner of Denmark and the Czech.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group ‘. Football Fan Zone’

Meanwhile, . had earlier reported that Luke Shaw has developed a bond with Bukayo Saka up to the level that the Man United defender wishes the Arsenal star could be his brother, Sport Bible.

Saka broke into England’s first team during Euro 2020 and has started two games so far against the Czech Republic and Germany.

The 19-year-old made an impression against the Czech’s but could replicate the same performance in the win over Germany.

. also reported that Jose Mourinho was full of admiration for France striker Karim Benzema and wished he was still playing at the Euro 2020, Talk Sports and Clutch Points.

The Special One compared the Real Madrid striker’s quality to that of prolific England forward Harry Kane.

Benzema was on target twice in the loss to Switzerland and had also scored a brace against Portugal during the group stages to bow out of the competition with four goals.

Source: .