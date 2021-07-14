There was drama at the Ogun State House Of Assembly on Wednesday when some traditional worshippers stormed the complex to protest a bill seeking for a regulation of burial and installation rites of traditional rulers in the state.

According to reports, members of the Osugbo cult, fully clad in their ritual wear, arrived at the assembly in a procession in the early hours of Wednesday.









The Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, presided over the session.

The controversial bill seeks respect for human dignity and promotion of modernity in the installation and burial of traditional rulers which when finally passed into law, would curb idolatry practices in the process of installing and burying traditional rulers.

While the Muslim community described the bill as “a welcome development”, the traditionalists in the state kicked against the move.

It was gathered that traditionalists in the state under the umbrella of ‘Isese’ practitioners called on the State Assembly to stop the further process on the bill, saying if the bill scales through and signed into law,” it would constitute an infringement on the rights of the traditional worshippers and might promote chaos and pandemonium in the communities.”

The Spokesperson of the ‘Isese’ practitioners, Ifayemi Osunlabu, said “Obaship institution is contained under the traditional institution, as such, anybody who voluntarily gives himself out to be crowned and installed as a king will immediately attain the status of the “second in command to oracle” of their respective lands and domain.

“Having agreed, accepted and concurred to fall in line and abide by the rules, regulations, doctrines and practices of such tradition, such a person should abide by the tradition,” he said.

Meanwhile the Assembly told traditional rulers in the state that it would not allow the use of human beings for rituals during the installation or burial of a monarch.