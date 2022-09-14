Tracey Boakye Can Borrow Ghana $2 Billion – Afia Schwarzenegger Slams Akufo-Addo Over IMF Bailout

Loudmouth comedienne and businesswoman, Afia Schwarzenegger has lambasted President Akufo Addo and his government for running to IMF for an economic bailout for Ghana.On July 9, Afia Schwarzenegger shared her thoughts on the IMF bailout conquest by the ruling NPP government on United Showbiz where she blamed the government’s mismanagement of COVID and spending on projects for the country’s economic woes.

Afia Schwarzenegger acknowledged that asking the IMF for financial assistance would lead to orders to revoke social programs like Free SHS, which would be bad for her own image considering that she had supported Akufo-Addo in part because of Free SHS.

Afia Schwarzenegger further discounted the number of funds Ghana is asking the IMF for, saying affluent people in the country might lend the money to the government.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, her colleague, and friend, Tracey Boakye is capable of lending the country the $2 billion required for the IMF bailout.

Meanwhile, controversial Kumawood actor Dada Santa, also known as Oboy Siki, thinks that given the present conditions of living in Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo, the president of Ghana, is not a true Christian Ghana’s current president, Nana Addo, is never going to be a true Christian.

Oboy Siki said on Sompa TV that recent events in the nation under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo are evidence that Nana Addo is merely riding on the national cathedral to convey the signal that he is God-sent.

Oboy Siki accused President Akufo Addo of scamming Ghanaians including all the big pastors into buying into his idea.

In the voice of Oboy Siki, Akufo Addo used “The Battle Is Still The Lords” slogan which was used in the campaign of Akuf Addo and NPP was just a hoax to lure the good people of Ghana for votes.

“Nana Addo is never a Christian. Don’t be food by his National Cathedral. He has now scammed all the big pastors in Ghana for his gains….”, Oboy Siki observed.

