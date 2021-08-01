Toyota Won’t Stop Teasing the New Tundra – The News Wheel



Photo: Toyota

We get it, Toyota — you’ve got a new truck coming. The automaker first teased the upcoming, next-generation Tundra back in May, and ever since an image of the full-size truck was leaked on the internet, Toyota hasn’t stopped putting out small teasers.

This painfully slow drip-drip feed of information is not likely to stop any time soon, either, as the 2022 Toyota Tundra is not expected to launch before fall. At the current rate, we may get another six or seven teasers before the truck is fully revealed — and at that point, will there be anything left to discover?

Photo: Toyota

Then again, none of the teasers are really showing much. In one, Toyota shared a cockpit view of a mountainous road with a blank rearview mirror front and center. It doesn’t seem likely that the company’s photoshop gurus simply couldn’t be bothered with pasting an image into the mirror, so we’re guessing it’s meant to be one of those fancy digital types that use a rear-facing camera to show drivers a live feed of what’s behind them.

In another teaser, Toyota showed the interior of a 2022 Tundra TRD Pro with a panoramic moonroof. Said roof is quite large and seems to have a big opening, which should be nice for adventurers who like to stargaze, as the picture seems to suggest. Then again, you could always step outside of the vehicle and get a completely unobstructed view.

Photo: Toyota

The latest teaser has the most content. It shows perforated red leather seats, a wireless phone charger next to the gear shifter (arranged vertically so that you might look at it, which we really wouldn’t recommend doing while you drive), and a drive selector with various off-road modes. Nothing new there — the current Tundra already has them.

The most curious teaser is the one not specifically about the Tundra. The automaker dropped a YouTube video explaining diesel engines, which is a little odd, as it currently doesn’t sell a diesel vehicle in North America. Did Toyota randomly feel like taking its audience to school, or does it have plans the Tundra’s new powertrain? Diesel has been gaining popularity among full-size pickups, after all…