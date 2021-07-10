toyota-changes-its-stance,-halts-donations-to-gop-election-objectors

-
-
Reuters
Toyota halting contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification
Toyota Motor Corp’s political action committee will halt donations to U.S. members of Congress who voted against President Joe Biden’s election certification in January, the company said on Thursday. The largest Japanese automaker has faced harsh criticism for donations to some lawmakers – members of then-President Donald Trump’s Republican Party – who voted against certification of Biden’s win in some U.S. states. “We are actively listening to our stakeholders and, at this time, have decided to stop contributing to those members of Congress who contested the certification of certain states in the 2020 election,” the company said.
-
Yahoo News Video
Ending the war in Afghanistan: Yahoo News Explains
America’s longest war is ending. On Thursday, President Biden announced, “Our military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on August 31st.” Over two decades, more than 775,000 U.S. service members were deployed to Afghanistan as part of operations Enduring Freedom and Freedom’s Sentinel. More than 2,300 personnel have been killed in action, with over 20,000 wounded. Yahoo News National Security Correspondent Zach Dorfman explains how the war evolved over the years — and what is expected to happen when the U.S. leaves for good.
-
CBS News Videos
Texas governor calls state lawmakers back for special legislative session
Texas state lawmakers are back in Austin for a special legislative session called by Governor Greg Abbott to focus on the Republican’s conservative priorities. CBS News’ Adam Brewster spoke with CBSN’s Tanya Rivero about the session, Abbott’s potential 2024 presidential run and 2022 primary challenge.
-
Reuters
Ahmed Jibril, founder of pro-Syrian Palestinian guerrilla group, buried in Damascus
Palestinians turned out in Damascus on Friday to mourn Ahmed Jibril, whose Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command fought Israel in the 1970s and 1980s and backed Syria’s government in the civil war. Relatives and members of factions, some armed and wearing camouflaged uniforms, joined a convoy taking his body to the city’s Al-Othman Mosque and then on to the cemetery at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk. “Before he died he said that during this long struggle he never sold his principles or gave up and we shouldn’t either,” Khaled Jibril, his son and the group’s director of military and security, told Reuters.
-
Reuters
Russia-led bloc ready to act if Afghan border unravels, Taliban reassures Moscow
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian-led CSTO military bloc said on Thursday it was ready to mobilise its full capacity if the situation on Tajikistan’s border with Afghanistan deteriorated as a Taliban delegation in Moscow told Russia it did not pose a threat to the region. That has prompted hundreds of Afghan security personnel and refugees to flee across the border into neighbouring Tajikistan and raised fears in Moscow and other capitals that Islamist extremists could infiltrate Central Asia, a region Russia views as its backyard.
-
Reuters
Texas lawmakers to consider sweeping voting restrictions
Texas lawmakers will consider new voting restrictions on Saturday as part of a special legislative session called by Republican Governor Greg Abbott after Democrats blocked earlier versions of the legislation in a dramatic walkout. Republican state senators introduced their latest version of the bill, now known as SB 1, on Thursday, sparking outcry from Democrats and voter advocates who said it was being rushed through the legislative process to avoid public scrutiny. Lawmakers will consider SB 1 and its House counterpart in committee hearings early on Saturday.
-
Associated Press
DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy
When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defiantly bucked mask mandates. In the two weeks since a 12-story condo tower in this coastal community suddenly crumbled, killing at least 78 people, DeSantis has stood somberly with local officials, including Democrats, as they assessed the damage.
-
SheKnows
Barron Trump Is So Much Taller Than Melania Trump in These Rare New Photos
Melania Trump is back in New York City, and her potential semi-permanent relocation now has her teenage son, Barron Trump, joining her for an outing in the Big Apple. The mother-son pair were spotted leaving their Manhattan home (Trump Tower, of course) this past week on July 7, and it looks the youngest Trump, who […]