Home ENTERTAINMENT Toyin Lawani flaunts baby bump, asks fans for suitable name for her unborn child
ENTERTAINMENT

Toyin Lawani flaunts baby bump, asks fans for suitable name for her unborn child

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
toyin-lawani-flaunts-baby-bump,-asks-fans-for-suitable-name-for-her-unborn-child

Celebrity stylist and entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani has taken to social media to flaunt her baby bump in new photos

Toyin who recently tied the knot with her lover, Segun Wealth also asked her fans for possible names for their unborn child.

Giving a fans a clue the mother of two stated that all her children’s names begin with ‘T; Tiannah and Tenor.

In her words,

Thinking on A New name, All my kids names starts from T, TIANNAH and TENOR, hmmmmmn if it’s a Boy maybe we will call him TYRE or TINKOTINKOTINKONKOTINKO , if it’s a Girl , we will call Her TIRED OR TIREDNESS 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 feel free to drop your names , sha don’t say TISSUE OR TOOTHPASTE 😂 Now I’ve succeeded in getting husband’s attention from work , running 🏃‍♀️


#Joyofmotherhood 👑


#kingofAllQueens 👑

See her post below,

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

“I eat well. Followers don’t equal money or...

“Bobrisky must be pushing drugs” – Social media...

“Don’t promise what you can’t do” – Actress,...

It’s a girl: Creative couple goes viral after...

Brave 9-year-old girl helps her mum deliver baby...

Man stuns his grandma with new apartment and...

Video shows amazing ‘house’ inside a fallen tree,...

Popular restaurant cooks artificial meat for consumption, reveals...

Tiwa Savage continues to mourn Obama DMW in...

Baba Ijesha: Nkechi Blessing stands her ground as...

Leave a Reply