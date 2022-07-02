toyin-abraham’s-husband,-kolawole-ajeyemi-shares-video-of-them-dancing-to-debunk-rumour-of-marriage-troubles-(video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, has shared a video of them dancing to dispel the marriage crisis rumors.

It would be recalled that following reports that Funke Akindele’s marriage to JJC Skillz has crashed, rumor had it that Toyin’s marriage is also turbulent and on the verge of collapse.

Controversial blogger, Gist Lover, also alleged that the actress’ husband, Kola, is unhappy in their marriage because Toyin barely sleeps in their matrimonial home.

However, Toyin’s management team has earlier debunked the rumour in a statement released on their official social media page on Friday morning, July 1, while also assuring the public that all is well in their marriage.

The statement reads,

“We just saw a report of an ‘untrue’ and alleged ‘shaky’ marriage of our talent, Toyin Abraham and her Nollywood star husband, Kola Ajeyemi. Often time, people say there is no smoke without fire, but this time around we assure all fans of Toyin and Kola Ajeyemi that there was no smoke talk less of fire.

This story is not true. Toyin has not slept out in months except for location or when she’s out of town for job. Most often than not, she and her husband holiday together both within and outside Nigeria.

We also acknowledge concern that people have shown regarding the marriage and prayers that God will sustain. We thank you and appreciate the concern. But we assure them that the marriage is intact, not shaky and all is well”.

Well, it might seem as though the celebrity couple thought the statement was not enough to silence the naysayers as Kolawole took to his IG page to share a video of them dancing with his daughter, Temitope.

He further captioned the video with a popular Bible verse used to pray for God’s covering and protection – Psalms 91:1-16.

Watch the video below,