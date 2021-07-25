Town officials to hold emergency meeting after 430 COVID-19 cases linked to Provincetown outbreak – Boston News, Weather, Sports | WHDH 7News

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) – Provincetown officials are slated to hold an emergency meeting on Sunday evening after 430 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases have now been linked to the cluster from earlier this month.

Of those cases, 342 are from Massachusetts and 153 are Provincetown residents, according to Town Manager Alex Morse. Nearly 70% of cases linked to the cluster are among individuals who are fully vaccinated, and only three people have been hospitalized for treatment.

Officials in Provincetown on Saturday said despite the cluster, they are seeing a slight decline in positive COVID-19 cases after the spike earlier in the month.

Visitors said they are taking precautions when visiting the tourist destination.

“I’m not too worried. We’re already vaccinated, but there is that delta variant out there. We’ll mask up when it’s appropriate,” said visitor Colin Fletcher.

Morse said the town will run expanded testing and vaccination sites through July 30 and will continue wastewater surveillance to track the virus.

Provincetown is asking everyone to follow an indoor mask advisory regardless of vaccination status, and bars and restaurants are encouraged to check the vaccination status of their customers.

Last week, Nantucket and Cambridge joined Provincetown in urging people to wear masks.

All unvaccinated individuals, including children under the age of 12, are required to wear masks both outdoors in crowded areas where social distancing cannot be achieved and in public indoor spaces, per CDC guidelines.

Masks remain mandatory for all individuals on public and private transportation systems.

People are also being advised to use caution when around large crowds in indoor spaces and to avoid handshaking, kissing, hugging, and other forms of close contact that increase the risk of transmission.

Anyone who feels ill should get tested for the virus and stay home, officials said.

Provincetown officials are slated to begin their emergency virtual meeting at 5 p.m. Sunday.

