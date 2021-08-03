Touring Trinity, the Birthplace of Nuclear Dread – The New York Times

Where it all began

Twice a year, on the first Saturdays of April and October, the U.S. Army opens the gate to the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, allowing in civilians to tour a patch of sand known as the Trinity Site, where the very first atomic explosion was set off and the history of nuclear dread began. It was so named by J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who led the Manhattan Project to build the bomb, inspired by lines like these in the poems of John Donne.

Batter my heart, three-person’d God, for you As yet but knock, breathe, shine, and seek to mend; That I may rise and stand, o’erthrow me, and bend Your force to break, blow, burn, and make me new.

According to the Trinity website, the Stallion Gate would open promptly at 8 a.m.; when we arrived not long after the crack of dawn, a four-mile-long caravan of cars was ahead of us. The idea to visit came from Michael Turner, an old friend and cosmologist recently retired from the University of Chicago and now with the Kavli Foundation in Los Angeles.

Dr. Turner had grown up under the Promethean promise of that mushroom cloud and 20th-century science. Everybody who was anybody in physics had worked on the Manhattan Project. As a young physicist in the 1960s and ’70s, Dr. Turner was part of a young band of physicists who invaded astronomy and turned cosmology into particle physics or perhaps vice versa. He had never visited the Trinity Site — he hadn’t known you could go there until recently, he said. And being open only two days a year presented a logistical challenge.

He brought along an old pal from his undergraduate days at the California Institute of Technology, Robert J. Miller, who had helped invent the computer touch pad. Because visiting day coincided with the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta the hotels were full, and the three of us had to share a single room. I don’t remember who paid for the room; I paid for the rental car. Nobody snored.

Once inside the gate, we drove for a half-hour, past desert hills dotted with radar and telescope domes, to a dusty parking lot manned by fresh-faced young men in Army camo fatigues. A line of port-a-potties occupied one corner of the lot, arrayed as if for an outdoor rock concert.