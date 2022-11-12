Tour Meghan Markle’s astonishing modern mansion with ex-husband Trevor

November 12, 2022 – 09:05 GMT

Meghan Markle house: The Duchess of Sussex’s former home in Los Angeles with ex-husband Trevor Engelson – take a look around

The Duchess of Sussex currently lives in Montecito, California in a grand mansion with Prince Harry and their two children Archie and Lilibet, but 87 miles away is her former home with her ex-husband Trevor Engelson.

Meghan formerly lived in LA, and her postcard-worthy home was completely different to her family home now, as it’s filled with ultra-modern furnishings and décor.

The couple reportedly lived in their LA home between 2011 and 2013, around the time that Meghan landed her big break in Suits, so she divided her time between Los Angeles and Toronto, Canada.

Meghan used to live in Los Angeles

The home went up for sale for $1.8million (around £1.48million) in 2019 and at the time of sale, it was described in the listing by The Bienstock Group as a “rare colonial Hancock Park charmer with so much sunshine”. The house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a huge garden with al fresco dining area. Take a tour of where Meghan lived before she met Prince Harry…

Meghan’s former home is so modern

The open plan living and dining room has a light and airy feel, similar to the colour palette she favoured in her Toronto home. With white walls and wooden flooring providing a blank canvas, jewel-toned cushions and artwork add a splash of colour.

The humble kitchen is also contemporary

The colour palette spans throughout the kitchen, which has white cabinets, chic grey worktops and aluminium appliances. There is a small table for two to dine together, but additional seating can be found at the back of the living room as well as outdoors on the terrace.

This could be where Meghan used to sleep

A bedroom has the same pale grey and neutrals colour scheme as the rest of the house, but pink cushions and a painting on the walls add personality to the space, creating a welcoming environment for any guests.

The bathroom looks hotel-worthy

One of the two bedrooms has an opulent décor, with grey herringbone wall tiles, marble vanity units and his and hers sinks with brass hexagon-shaped mirrors.

