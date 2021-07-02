Home WORLD NEWS Tour de France spectator to face October trial over first-stage crash – ESPN
WORLD NEWS

Tour de France spectator to face October trial over first-stage crash – ESPN

by admin
written by admin
tour-de-france-spectator-to-face-october-trial-over-first-stage-crash-–-espn

The spectator accused of having caused a 21-rider crash during the first stage of the Tour de France will face trial on Oct. 14, the local prosecutor’s department said on Friday.

The spectator, a 30-year-old Frenchwoman, is being sued for involuntarily causing injury and putting the life of others at risk, the Brittany prosecutor also said in a statement.

The Tour announced on Thursday that they had withdrawn a lawsuit against the spectator, although she will now face trial.

She was arrested and placed in custody on Wednesday after presenting herself at a police station in Brittany, France.

The spectator was holding a cardboard sign and facing away from the cyclists at a television camera as they passed. German rider Tony Martin was sent tumbling when he rode straight into the sign, and a large number of other riders came down in the ensuing pileup.

Local prosecutor Camille Miansoni told a news conference on Thursday that the woman had no police or justice records and expressed fear and shame after what she said was a moment of “idiocy.”

Following the incident, the Tour cautioned fans to “respect the safety of the riders” and not to “risk everything for a photo or to get on television!”

On Tuesday, Tour de France riders brought the race to a halt for about a minute 1 kilometer into its fourth stage in a silent protest for safer racing conditions after numerous crashes.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Nick Suzuki Gives Canadiens Life With Late Second...

Crestview Towers evacuated after North Miami Beach officials...

Ransomware attack thought tied to Russia-linked group hitting...

‘Eye of fire’: Gas leak sparks huge blaze...

Hurricane winds could make Surfside building structure collapse...

Native Americans fear Supreme Court ruling on Arizona...

Biden administration formally launches effort to return deported...

Missouri man in his 40s ‘so sorry’ he...

Here are the summer hotspots in the US...

COVID: Here’s one reason young people may not...

Leave a Reply