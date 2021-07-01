Tour de France Fan Could Face Charges for Causing Crash – The New York Times

The spectator who caused a serious crash on Saturday could still face charges, a French prosecutor said, but the race’s organizers withdrew their lawsuit over the incident.
The spectator who accidentally caused a serious crash at the Tour de France last week could face charges despite a decision by the race’s organizers to withdraw their complaint, a prosecutor overseeing the case said on Thursday.
Camille Miansoni, the prosecutor in Brest, France, who had opened an investigation into reckless endangerment and causing involuntary injuries, said that the spectator, a 30-year-old French woman with no criminal record, was still in police custody pending the end of the investigation. She turned herself in on Wednesday.
Miansoni — noting that several riders were injured in the crash on Saturday and that Cyclistes Professionnels Associés, a Swiss-based rider association, had also filed a complaint about the incident — said he would decide whether to press charges once the woman’s stay in custody ended. The charges under consideration carry a maximum of two years in prison, depending on the severity of the cyclists’ injuries, Miansoni said, but a prison term is thought to be unlikely.
“She expressed a feeling of shame, of fear for the consequences of her actions,” Miansoni said at a news conference in Brest, in the Finistère area of Brittany, where the crash occurred.
Pierre-Yves Thouault, the deputy director of cycling with the Amaury Sport Organization, which runs the Tour de France, had threatened to sue the fan after the incident. But on Thursday the race’s director, Christian Prudhomme, told reporters that race officials had withdrawn their legal complaint.
“The incident has been blown out of all proportion,” Prudhomme said, according to A.F.P. “So we’d like to calm things down now that the message has got across that the roadside fans need to be careful.”
Miansoni did not identify the woman, but he said that investigators had determined that the cardboard sign she was holding up for television cameras — putting her in the way of the riders at her back and causing the crash — was intended as an affectionate message for her grandparents, who he said were “unconditional, assiduous fans of the Tour de France.”
Miansoni said that police had identified the woman and were planning to arrest her when she and her partner showed up on Wednesday at a police station in Landerneau, a town not far from where the crash had occurred on Saturday.
“She needed that time to process, in a way, what had happened to her,” Miansoni said. He added that the woman, who lives a few miles from the scene of the crash, seemed “overwhelmed” by the spotlight placed on her actions by the news media and on social media.
At the news conference, Nicolas Duvinage, a colonel with the Landerneau gendarmerie, said even the police’s Facebook account had become a target of angry fans; it had received more than 4,000 comments, some of them violent, after appealing for witnesses over the weekend, he said.
“It is important to keep a cool head in this affair,” Duvinage said.
The race, meanwhile, has continued on schedule. Mathieu Van der Poel of the Netherlands leads the Tour after six stages, but his advantage is only eight seconds over Tadej Pogacar, the 22-year-old from Slovenia who won the race in his debut last year. Pogacar won the Tour’s first time trial on Wednesday and should be in a strong position to take the lead on Saturday and Sunday when the race’s first high-mountain stages begin.
Primoz Roglic, a veteran rider who had been expected to challenge Pogacar, his countryman, is in 10th place, 1 minute 48 seconds back. He is also expected to benefit from the race’s move into the mountains.
The first week also has seen the re-emergence of the 36-year-old sprinter Mark Cavendish, who has won two flat stages, including Thursday’s, to record his first daily-stage victories since 2016.
Cavendish’s victory in a sprint at the end of Thursday’s sixth stage from Tours to Châteauroux was the 32nd of his long career, two short of Merckx’s race record.
Victor Mather contributed reporting.