tour-de-france-drops-lawsuit-against-fan-who-caused-massive-crash

A 30-year-old French woman is out of hot water legally after the Tour de France dropped a lawsuit after she caused a wreck during the first stage of the race.

The woman held up cardboard sign during Stage 1 and was not watching the competitors when German ride Tony Martin rode into the sign, causing a massive pileup. Nearly two dozen people were injured including some riders who had to withdraw from the tour.

“We are withdrawing our complaint,” Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme said, according to Reuters. “This story has been blown out of proportion, but we wish to remind everyone of the safety rules on the race.

Italy’s Kristian Sbaragli, left, and France’s Bryan Coquard, right, lie on the ground after crashing during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 197.8 kilometers (122.9 miles) with start in Brest and finish in Landerneau, France, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat, Pool Photo via AP)

“If you come to the Tour, you hold your kid, you hold your pet and don’t cross the road carelessly. And above all, you respect the riders — they’re the ones worthy of live TV.”

The woman was taken into custody by authorities and initially charged with fleeing the scene and involuntarily causing injury.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tour de France: Organizers drop lawsuit aganist woman who caused crash