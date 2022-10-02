Tottenham’s Richarlison challenges authorities to take action after racist incident in Brazil game

Brazil faced off with Tunisia on Tuesday in their final friendly before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil came away with a 5-1 win on the day thanks to goals from Neymar, Raphinha, Pedro and Richarlison.

Richarlison started up top for Brazil, looking to win a starting spot ahead of Gabriel Jesus for the World Cup.

The Tottenham man scored the second goal and proceeded to celebrate in the corner.

A banana was then hurled at Richarlison from the stands – prompting outcry and the player to challenge the relevant authorities to improve their response to racist abuse.

He tweeted: “As long as [the authorities] stay ‘blah blah blah’ and don’t punish [the racists], it will continue like this, happening every day and everywhere. No time, bro!”

Prior to the game, the Brazil team had posed for photographs with an anti-racism banner which read: ‘Without our black players, we wouldn’t have stars on our shirts’.

Following the match, messages of support have been sent to Richarlison.

Thiago Silva said: “It’s a shame, it’s difficult to see images like that. Unfortunately it seems that we can’t change people’s mentality.

“I hope they will realise that this doesn’t work, it’s the past, we have to change. Unfortunately, people continue with this mentality.”

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) stated after the game: “Unfortunately a banana was thrown on the pitch towards Richarlison, scorer of the second Brazilian goal.

“The CBF reinforces its position to combat racism and repudiates any manifestation of prejudice.”

