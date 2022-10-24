Tottenham’s Harry Kane earns Lionel Messi comparison

The player in question is Clement Lenglet, who joined Tottenham on loan from FC Barcelona over the summer.

Lenglet spent several years playing with Messi before his switch to PSG, and has now compared Harry Kane to the Argentine:

“When you stay a long time in the same place and you achieve so many good things with the club it means you become a part of this club,” says Spurs defender Lenglet, on loan from Barcelona. “Your face is connected to the club. For me, Messi is always a Barca player.

“For Harry it’s the same. It’s difficult to think of Harry in another country or playing for another team. Tottenham is a big club, Harry is a big player and Harry is a big part of Tottenham. We speak a lot about the player and that’s important because we are players but I give the same importance to what he is like as a guy. He is an amazing example for all his teammates.”

Lenglet also spoke about the trouble Tottenham are having against the big-six teams this season:

“We struggle against these types of teams,” Lenglet admits. “We have to improve on that to be a top team. That’s the next step. That’s how we’re working, on being better in these games because for me that’s the next step towards being a really, really good team.”

Tottenham do not face a big-six team this weekend, but they do have a tough test coming up against a Newcastle side who currently boast the best defence in the division.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United betting tips: Premier League preview, predictions and odds

Southampton vs Arsenal betting tips: Premier League preview, predictions and odds

–