Tottenham’s fans sent an Emerson/Spence message to Antonio Conte during Bournemouth comeback

Large sections of the Tottenham Hotspur contingent to have made the trip to the club’s meeting with Bournemouth on Saturday made use of the opportunity to send a crystal clear message to boss Antonio Conte, regarding his personnel options on the right flank.

Spurs, of course, were back in action earlier this afternoon.

Fresh off a trio of outings without victory, the Lilywhites made the trip to Dorset, eyeing a return to winning ways in a Premier League showdown with Bournemouth.

And, when all was said and done, this is precisely what the day’s visitors managed.

Their eventual triumph, however, only came owing to the most remarkable of comebacks.

After Bournemouth raced out into a two-goal lead early in the 2nd-half of action, Ryan Sessegnon provided the Tottenham faithful with a glimmer of hope in pulling one back just shy of the hour mark:

This was followed by Ben Davies levelling things up 15 minutes later, before the game’s telling moment was forthcoming deep into injury time, upon Rodrigo Bentancur slotting home from close range:

As alluded to above, though, on an otherwise stellar, and altogether memorable day for all associated with Spurs, many of the club’s supporters were nevertheless keen to make their frustrations known.

This came owing to the situation on the club’s right flank.

Despite heavy recent criticism, Antonio Conte, once more, opted to make use of Emerson Royal from the off as his starting right-wing back at the Vitality Stadium.

Late in the 2nd-half, with the Brazilian struggling once more, though, the Lilywhites contingent in the away end refused to bite their tongues any longer.

Condemnation of a wayward strike on Emerson’s part was swiftly followed by chants of ‘we want Spence on’, as pressure mounts on Antonio Conte to finally make use of Djed Spence’s talents moving forward.

Emerson’s shot in the 40th minute – the ball actually went out of the ground, over the stand and in the car park!

Spurs fans sing: “What the fu*king hell was that” and many shouting “we want Spence on!” #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/bD37lUOW6t

— Chris Cowlin (@ChrisCowlin) October 29, 2022

