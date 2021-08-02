tottenham-vs-arsenal:-arteta-provides-fresh-injury-update-on-thomas-partey

Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta has provided the latest injury update on Thomas Partey ahead of his side’s pre-season friendly against Tottenham Hotspur on August 8.

Partey sustained an ankle injury in the first half of Arsenal’s pre-season 2-1 defeat against Chelsea on Sunday at Emirates.

The Ghanaian international was forced off and replaced by Granit Xhaka.

When asked about the extent of Partey’s injury, Arteta said at his post-match press conference: “I just had a talk with the doctor.

“He will have a scan tomorrow.

“At the moment it’s not looking good because he was in pain and he could not continue which for Thomas is pretty unusual”