tottenham-vs-arsenal:-arteta-provides-fresh-injury-update-on-thomas-partey

Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta has provided the latest injury update on Thomas Partey ahead of his side’s pre-season friendly against Tottenham Hotspur on August 8.

Partey sustained an ankle injury in the first half of Arsenal’s pre-season 2-1 defeat against Chelsea on Sunday at Emirates.

The Ghanaian international was forced off and replaced by Granit Xhaka.

EPL: Thomas Partey to get new Arsenal shirt number

When asked about the extent of Partey’s injury, Arteta said at his post-match press conference: “I just had a talk with the doctor.

“He will have a scan tomorrow.

“At the moment it’s not looking good because he was in pain and he could not continue which for Thomas is pretty unusual”

