Tottenham team news & predicted line-up vs Liverpool: Major Kulusevski boost

Tottenham Hotspur host Liverpool in a crucial match in the race for the top four.

Spurs head into the game off the back of a dramatic win over Marseille in the Champions League.

Antonio Conte’s side won Group D and are into the draw for the round of 16 on Monday.

This weekend they host a Liverpool side who have just lost to Leeds United at home and who are 9th in the table.

Tottenham predicted line-up vs Liverpool

Tottenham have been handed a major boost ahead of the game with Dejan Kulusevski back in the squad.

Tottenham have been handed a major boost ahead of the game with Dejan Kulusevski back in the squad.

It remains unclear whether he will start but given Spurs’ lack of attacking options, he could be named in the line-up.

The Swede has missed the last 10 matches with a thigh and hamstring issue.

His return comes just at the right time with Heung-min Son being ruled out.

Richarlison will miss the game against Liverpool as he continues to recover from a calf issue.

Richarlison will miss the game against Liverpool as he continues to recover from a calf issue.

The Brazilian is close to being back, however, with his return to training set to happen next week.

He has missed Spurs’ last five matches but could be back for next week’s game against Leeds.

Lucas MouraLucas Moura is now a doubt for the game as he has been struggling with pain during training.

The winger managed to play over 90 minutes against Marseille but has since been struggling.

The Brazilian only recently returned from another injury.

Conte revealed in his press conference that he has asked Lucas to try and make himself available.

Cristian Romero is another player who will be missing on the weekend.

Cristian Romero is another player who will be missing on the weekend.

The Argentine has picked up a minor calf injury which will rule him out until after the World Cup break.

He is expected to be fully fit to play in Qatar, however.

Heung-min SonHeung-min Son has suffered a fractured eye socket following a nasty blow to the head in Marseille.

The South Korea will now undergo surgery and in the coming days should learn how long he will miss.

He is almost certain to miss Spurs’ three remaining fixtures before the World Cup break.

However, with Kulusevski back and Richarlison close, his unavailability now comes as less of a blow.

