Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has returned to Villarreal on loan for the 2src22-23 season from Tottenham.

The 26-year-old joined the LaLiga side in January after making just nine Premier League appearances for Spurs in the first half of the 2src21-22 campaign.

He scored one goal across 22 appearances in all competitions as Unai Emery’s side reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Villarreal started their LaLiga season with a resounding 3-src win at Real Valladolid on Saturday. They are next in action on Thursday when they host Hajduk Split in the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off.

