‘Tottenham is the best option’ – Gollini heading to Premier League after leaving ‘second home’ Atalanta

The Italian keeper is heading to London to compete with Hugo Lloris for the number one spot, and says he couldn’t join another Serie A club

Pierluigi Gollini says he is “really happy” to be heading to Tottenham, but admits there is some sadness at leaving “second home” Atalanta and that he turned down opportunities to stay in Serie A as he did not want to face the Bergamo club.

The Italian goalkeeper is heading for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as new Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo puts his own stamp on the squad, and will compete with Hugo Lloris for the number one spot.

Gollini, who previously played in England with Aston Villa and spent time with Manchester United U18s, said he was grateful for the chance to test himself in English football once again.

What has been said?

Gollini told reporters in Italy: “I am really happy. It’s been difficult to leave a place that was like my family, a second home. Thank you to Bergamo and all the supporters. I felt really loved. What we achieved is going to be in the history of the club.

“It’s a new experience. I am happy and grateful to Tottenham for this opportunity. I am looking forward to starting.

“I could’ve still played in Italy but Tottenham is the best option for me. It’s difficult for me to play for another team in Italy after Atalanta.”

Gollini goes to Spurs

Gollini, who has one senior Italy cap, played for Villa in the Championship in 2016 before being sold to Atalanta for £4 million after a year and a half on loan in Bergamo.

In his time with Atalanta, Gollini has played an important role in their establishment as a regular Champions League qualifier from Serie A, including making a run to the quarter-finals in their 2019-20 debut campaign, although he missed the two legs against PSG with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Gollini returned to the Atalanta starting XI last season after his injury, making 32 appearances in all competitions.

According to reports, Gollini will sign on an initial loan with Spurs, with the deal becoming a permanent £13m transfer if he makes 20 appearances for the club this season. Tottenham also reportedly have the option to extend the loan deal by 12 months.

